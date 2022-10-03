Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's clash to Gautam Singh Vig-MC Stan's fight; Top 5 moments

Bigg Boss season 16 finally began with a bang, and the new show promises entertainment and a lot of other things as well. The grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 aired on October 1, and fans witnessed the spectacular entries of the contestants. Many well-known personalities from different walks of life have participated in Salman Khan-hosted reality show. After the premiere episode, the second episode went on air today which gave us a glimpse of the contestants' first day in Bigg Boss' lavish house. Here are the highlights of the second episode of Bigg Boss 16:

Archana gets a call from Pankaj Tripathi, and the actor assigns a task to Archana. As per the task, she is supposed to pick a lipstick and write 'Bekaar' on the forehead of the person, who she thinks is a 'Bekaar' (useless) person in the house. Archana goes to Nimrit, and after a lot of argument, she writes Bekaar on the latter's forehead. After this incident, Nimrit goes to the washroom and breaks down.

Contestants get a call from celebs

Contestants including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Gautam Singh Vig receive a call from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Sonu Nigam and these stars assign fun tasks to the contestants. Shalin is instructed by Aamir to jump into the pool three times, whereas Hrithik tells Gautam to perform his hook step from 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' in every Bigg Boss room. Sonu Nigam commands Tina to sing a song and dance along with Abdu Razik. After these contestants perform the task, Bigg Boss then calls Nimrit, the house captain, and tells her that these were prank calls for the contestants.

Sajid Khan becomes a translator for Abdu Rozik

At the beginning of the episode, Sajid Khan is instructed by Bigg Boss to turn into a translator for Abdu Rozik. Abdu, who is not very fluent in Hindi and English language, is helped by Sajid to convey his messages to the other contestants and Bigg Boss.

Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan

Nimrit is told to assign tasks to everyone in the house. During this, when the contestants discussed their respective assigned work, Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan get involved in a dispute. Gautam is seen stating that he washed the utensils at the assigned time and questions, MC Stan about why is he delaying his work for the next day. During this, both get involved in a fight but later other contestants convince them to talk to each other, and they end up solving their argument.

Archana and Shiv Thakare express concern for Sajid Khan

At late night, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare talk about Sajid Khan and express their concern for him. Archana says that she feels Sajid Khan looks sad. To which, Shiv says that he is a big man in the industry, and in the house, Sajid is washing utensils. Archana then says that he looks sad and it looks like something is bothering him.

Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

