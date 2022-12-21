Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam nominates Ankit Gupta so Priyanka won't have a shoulder to cry on

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary were known to be great alliances and good friends until recently distance crept between them. It is a known fact that they both bicker about almost everything but that has never stopped them from patching up with each other in the past. However now, their fights are usually serious and the duo have been keeping their distance lately.

Archana and Priyanka got into a huge fight where the former asked her to stop barking like a dog. Their fight took place in the kitchen for cooking matter but then also in the garden area where it got even worse. Archana started crying when Priyanka commented about her cooking. Priyanka continued yelling at her and Archana called her insensitive and then swore in an unethical manner at her own mother. At this, every contestant told her not to ever say such a thing as that.

Archana nominates Ankit

On the 80th day of Bigg Boss 16, Archana cried and told the camera that she wants Priyanka to know how it is to cry alone as she does and tells that she gets an easy pass just because she has Ankit Gupta as her pillar and he is the shoulder she cries onto. Shiv consoled and told her that she can always count on him even though they fight for silly reasons. During the nominations task held on the 80th day of Bigg Boss 16, Archana nominated the fame of Udaariyaan stating that it is genuinely time for him to leave the house as he is just Priyanka's shoulders on which she cries and hence after he leaves they both will have a fair competition. Ankit asks her also to find someone she can rely on. This reply definitely did leave her irked.

Also read: Looking back at the controversial moments of 2022