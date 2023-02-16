Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam on why Shiv Thakare was in Top 2 and she wasn't- 'Maine dimag use hi nahi kiya..'

After four months of drama and excitement unfolding on screen, Bigg Boss 16 wrapped up with MC Stan as the winner of the season. The top 5 contestants to reach the Grand Finale included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. Among these 5, Archana Gautam stood out since the beginning of the season for getting off on the wrong foot with the contestants. The actor-turned-politician made it to headlines almost every week in the past months. However, the actor recently shared that she is happy with her performance and how it turned out because she gained immense love and support from her fans. Archana Gautam reveals why Shiv Thakare was in Top 2 instead of her

Recently, in a media interaction, Archana was quoted saying ‘The plus point of Shiv Thakare was that he already won Bigg Boss Marathi so he knew what he should do in the game. He used his brain in the game that’s why he was in the Top 2. Talking about myself, I did not use my brain.’ Further, the actress was seen delivering his famous dialogues to the media and having a fun time with them. Check out the video here

Archana’s journey on Bigg Boss Archana had the support of her fans from the beginning. Although she pulled off some nasty stunts on Bigg Boss 16, her fans never left her side. The actress got into some ugly fights with her housemates, used foul language on the show, and got rebuked by the host Salman Khan on several occasions. However, her fans loved and supported her and that’s what counts for Archana. She had a humble beginning and a video of her went viral on the internet while the actor was on the show. The video showed Archana’s audition as a salesgirl for a regional reality show.

