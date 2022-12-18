Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam says the teasing made Abdu Rozik a simp for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

This Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan , lets the contestants take a great amount of happiness as they meet Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma as the team promote their upcoming movie ‘Cirkus’. Initially, the contestants’ happiness doubles as they learn there isn’t any elimination for the week. But then, it comes crashing down as Internet sensation Abdu Rozik leaves the show.

Bigg Boss gathered all the housemates in the living area and informed them that Abdu’s management has requested them to let him go for a few days as he has received a life-changing opportunity to shoot for a video game. So he is allowed to come out based on humanitarian grounds. Before this incident, Salman Khan questioned Abdu if he likes Nimrit. He has replied saying his feelings towards her are gone. Salman then questions Sajid Khan why he keeps bringing up the duo’s topic again and again, as it looks like he’s mocking.

Archana, Sreejita, and Soundarya’s discussion

Sajid gives his justification and says that had to be done for Abdu’s benefit. Salman asks him not to repeat it again. Post this incident and Abdu’s departure, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, and Sreejita De talk about him and Nimrit. Sreejita says that it isn’t Abdu’s fault that he was drawn towards Nimrit and says there’s nothing wrong with it. Archana states that it only started to grow when Sajid, Shiv, and Stan teased Abdu with Nimrit. Soundarya agrees and Sreejita comments that this has been happening since she was there in the house before getting eliminated. It’s ironic how Sajid was the first person to tease Abdu with Nimrit but now is asking him to stay away from her. Although, Abdu sternly says that he is over Nimrit and they’re just friends.

Also read: Shiv Thakare wishes to win over a girl with long hair; Is he hinting at Nimrit or Sreejita?