Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam thrown out of the house after getting physically violent with Shiv Thakare?

A source close to the show informed Pinkvilla that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam got into a heated argument, which took a deadly turn. As per sources, Shiv Thakare made personal remarks against Archana, and in retaliation, she strangulated him which left bruises on his neck. The violent behaviour left Shiv stunned, and he demanded her elimination from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Soundarya Sharma sided with Shiv and she too requested Bigg Boss to take action against Archana. The elimination took place at 3 am on Wednesday, November 9.

Bigg Boss 16 has gained momentum and the dynamics of the existing relationships and the ones built inside the house keep wavering. Model-turned-politician Archana Gautam and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare are two contestants this season, who are known for not mincing words. They've been cordial in the house and have had their share of fights. However, news about Archana Gautam being expelled from the house has been doing the rounds on social media.

Bigg Boss took strict action against Archana Gautam and threw her out of the reality show. Whether the eviction is temporary or permanent, is yet to know.

Archana Gautam was unhappy about Abdu Rozik becoming the new captain of the house, and she promised to make his life hell every single day. She broke the rule by sleeping during the daytime and lied about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shying away from her duties. In the recent episode, she also had a showdown with Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Archana taunted Sunbul for not abiding by her father's advice of maintaining her distance from Shalin Bhanot. She further said that Sumbul's existence isn't of any importance to her and also stated that she isn't an 'ideal' daughter. This left Sumbul fuming with anger and she warned Archana to not drag her father into their fight. While Archana continued with the taunts, the Imlie actress climbs on her bed to almost get into a physical fight.

