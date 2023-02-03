Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam’s humble beginning as a salesgirl goes viral; WATCH HERE
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam’s audition for a regional reality show where the actress tries to sell a flat to Ravi Kishan goes viral. Watch it here.
Bigg Boss 16 is now heading toward the finale. Among all the contestants in the house, the actress-turned-politician Archana Gautam has been a constant show-stealer. Many even considered her the Rakhi Sawant of this season. Right from her fight with Sajid Khan to arguing with most of the housemates, Archana Gautam surely pulled off a lot of eye-grabbing stunts this season. However, the actress again made it to headlines when, recently, a fan shared an old clip from Archana Gautam’s first audition at a regional reality show.
The clip shared on Twitter shows Archana Gautam auditioning for a talent hunt show, ‘Sales Ka Baazigar’ that aired on ETV. In the video, Archana Gautam is asked why she participated in the show. And to this, she replies, “Since I’m into sales, I could not say no to this opportunity as work is my priority.” She also adds that she is excited to meet Ravi Kishan, the judge of the show, and the other reason for coming to the show is to meet him. The judges applaud her for her honesty and ask her to make a sales pitch to the judge as a real estate agent. Watch the clip here:
As the video was shared on Twitter, fans showered her with praise and support. One user commented, “Wish her all the best. Hope she wins! She is a real star.” Another commented, “True inspiration for all, she deserves to win this season.”
The judge of the show, Ravi Kishan also took to Twitter to share the clip, and wrote, “Wow, I didn't remember this myself, Archana's journey from struggle to @BiggBoss is glorious, Jai ho.”
Archana Gautam started her acting career with the movie, Great Grand Masti, followed by Haseena Parkar and Baaraat Company. She also has a successful modelling career and won the title of Miss Bikini Universe India and Miss Bikini India in 2018. The actress joined politics in 2021.
Bigg Boss 16 Finale
With Bigg Boss 16 finale ahead, the housemates who remain in the house besides Archana Gautam include Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, and Sumbul Touqueer Khan. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13. While Archana’s fans are rooting for her, everyone is eager to know who will bag the trophy this year.
