Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam’s humble beginning as a salesgirl goes viral; WATCH HERE

Bigg Boss 16 is now heading toward the finale. Among all the contestants in the house, the actress-turned-politician Archana Gautam has been a constant show-stealer. Many even considered her the Rakhi Sawant of this season. Right from her fight with Sajid Khan to arguing with most of the housemates, Archana Gautam surely pulled off a lot of eye-grabbing stunts this season. However, the actress again made it to headlines when, recently, a fan shared an old clip from Archana Gautam’s first audition at a regional reality show.

The clip shared on Twitter shows Archana Gautam auditioning for a talent hunt show, ‘Sales Ka Baazigar’ that aired on ETV. In the video, Archana Gautam is asked why she participated in the show. And to this, she replies, “Since I’m into sales, I could not say no to this opportunity as work is my priority.” She also adds that she is excited to meet Ravi Kishan, the judge of the show, and the other reason for coming to the show is to meet him. The judges applaud her for her honesty and ask her to make a sales pitch to the judge as a real estate agent. Watch the clip here: