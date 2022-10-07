Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani throws shade on Manya Singh’s demeaning comment for TV actors

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang last weekend, October 1. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and he will continue to entertain the audience just like all these years. In the present season, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be conducted on Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. The promo of the first-weekend episode has created a massive buzz on social media, as contestant Manya Singh passed a derogatory comment on Sreejita De’s profession.

Popular Telly actor Arjun Bijlani seemed furious at the comment of Manya Singh and has now spoken up. He took to Twitter to show his support for the Telly fraternity and took an indirect dig at Manya without naming her. He wrote, “I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem. Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16”

Manya Singh and Sreejita De fight

In the promo shared on social media, Manya and Sreejita are seen fighting with each other. Sreejita said that she has earned her place in the Bigg Boss house. Manya, who was Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up, taunted Sreejita about her profession during the argument. She said, "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? What is that level?"

Salman Khan picked up the issues in the Weekend Ka Vaar, where he facepalmed himself as he saw a clip of the fight. He said to housemates, "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (According to Manya, she is the best and others are junk)."

