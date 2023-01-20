Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to move on- 'Can't see your future with Ankit Gupta'

Speaking to Archana Gautam, he said that she has a 'Kaali Zubaan' and her words had manifested occurrences on the show. He supported her statement by citing her sentiments on Ankit's exit from the show and the dissolution of the mandali.He also had a conversation with Shiv Thakare and told him that he will be more successful once he gets married. He then revealed that his break-up with his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap happened because Shiv's mother didn't approve their relationship.

Bigg Boss 16 's latest episode saw an astrologer and visionary mentor Saurish Sharma offering his advice to the contestants on their game in the house and revealing what they can expect in the future. While speaking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary , he said, "From your aura, I can clearly say that nothing can happen between you and Ankit Gupta. You guys don't have a good future. The future is blurry. You shouldn't get distracted by that and focus on your game and trophy. When you'll go out of the house, some really good things are waiting for you".The astrologer suggested Tina Datta to be carefree if she wants her next blockbuster. He further told him that her attitude is the problem that is getting in way of her career opportunities.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta's bond

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta shared a very close bond with each other both inside and outside the house. They entered the show together and during Ankit's stay at the house, they played together too. While the duo calls each other ' just friends', the viewers saw more than that. In the initial episodes, Priyanka confessed that she had feelings for Ankit but the latter doesn't feel the same way about her.

Ankit on the other hand made clear that Priyanka wants a future but he doesn't want one as he doesn't believe in the intuition of marriage. However, Priyanka understood that nothing would work out between them. After Ankit's elimination, Priyanka was left shattered and said that she was not ready to live without him in the BB house. After coming out of the house, Ankit spoke about his relationship with Priyanka to the media and said that nothing can happen between them as he doesn't need any future. Though, he accepted that there is liking from both sides as they spent a good amount of time together.

When the astrologer opens up about Sumbul Touqeer's struggles

Speaking to Sumbul Touqeer, the astrologer Saurish Sharma mentioned how the actress went through a lot at a really small age. He revealed that she was disturbed when her parents got separated and until now she hasn't talked to her mother. He adviced her to talk to her mother in order to gain success. He further revealed that Sumbul also went through a litigation case. He then indirectly taunts MC Stan on how he only talks about his struggles but ignores his friend Sumbul's struggles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.