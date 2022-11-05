Bigg Boss 16: Captain Abdu Rozik loses his temper due to Archana Gautam and throws the mic

In the Sunday episode, it is seen that almost all the contestants are happy about the decision of making Abdu Rozik the captain of the week. But Archana Gautam is not happy with the decision and she decides to make Abdu like hell every morning. She tells Abdu that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is not doing any work given to him and just sleeping all the time. Abdu goes to check on her and he saw that she was not sleeping, instead, she was doing some house chores.

Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the most-watched shows on the telly screen since the day of its launch. The content for the present season is very entertaining and people are enjoying various angles shown between the contestants. The present season of the show comprises some very popular names in the entertainment industry including Gautam Singh Vig, Priyanka Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, among others. Internet sensation Abdu Rozik was recently made the captain of the house.

Abdu gets furious at Archana for trying to create miscommunication between him and Nimrit. Abdu is quite popular in the house for his calm and chilled-out attitude, but today he is seen getting very agitated over Archana’s actions. In anger, he took off his mic and threw it on the ground. He also warns Archana to watch her words and not feed lies to him or anyone else. He also tells her that if she lies to him again then he will put her in jail. In the Sunday episode, the contestants will also be engaged in fun activities. It will be interesting to see in the upcoming episode, how Abdu Rozik manages the house and makes everyone do their duties diligently.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal were seen entering the Bigg Boss house. The actor came to the show to promote their movie Mili which was released on 4th November. The duo played a fun game with the contestants and gave interesting punishments. Janhvi revealed on the show that she is a very big fan of Bigg Boss and has been following the season from day one. She also shared that she is very impressed by Abdu and asked him to compliment her looks. She revealed that she knows his number by heart and she whispered her number in his ear. Abdu was seen blushing and he said he will call her.