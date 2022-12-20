Bigg Boss 16: Captain MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot argue over Tina Datta; VIDEO

Bigg Boss is presently one of the most popular shows on telly screens. The controversial reality show has some very famous names in the entertainment industry including Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, and Sreejita De, among others. Popular rapper MC Stan from Pune is also one of the contestants for the season. Initially, he faced issues fitting in, but with time, he evolved on the show. The singer recently got into a fight with Shalin Bhanot during a task.

As per the recent promo, the captaincy task was going on and contestants had to stand behind walls in pairs. Since Stan was one of the captains, he was given a special advantage where he could directly choose the name of a contestant, whom he wished to nominate. MC Stan took the name of Tina Datta, which came as a shock for her and Shalin Bhanot. He reasons it by saying, "When Tina came back into the house, she said she would teach Shalin a lesson and stay away from him. But she turned on her words and now she is again on Shalin’s side."

MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot fight

Tina was offended and commented that behind his ornaments, there is a mask of fakeness. Furious Tina said that MC backstabbed her. Both Tina and Shalin agitated which led to heated arguments between Stan and Shalin. Both of them hurled abuses at each other. Stan warned Shalin of his fans who were watching outside. Other contestants immediately rushed to calm them and resolve the argument.

See video-