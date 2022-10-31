Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is a proud owner of THIS swanky car

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most popular reality shows that often grabs eyeballs owing to its engaging and entertaining content. Every season celebs and well-known personalities from different walks of life are roped in to participate in the show. During their stint, the audiences witness the real personality of each contestant and are judged according to it. In the sixteenth season of the Salman Khan-hosted show, one of the most talked about contestants is model-politician Archana Gautam. Archana has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years, but she is now in the limelight since she participated in Bigg Boss 16.

Archana Gautam was born on 1 September 1995 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and completed her education in the same city. Speaking about Archana's family, her father's name is Gautam Budh, mother's name is Sunita Gautam. The model politician has three brothers, Mishu, Vinay and Gulshan.

Archana's acting career:

Archana Gautam started her acting career in 2016 with Great Grand Masti and essayed gaon ki Gori in the film. Post this, she featured in several films such as Haseena Parkar, Baaraat Company, Junction Varanasi among others. She also featured in music videos and gained popularity.

Pageants:

In 2014, Archana Gautam won the Miss Uttar Pradesh title. After 4 years, in 2018, Archana successfully bagged two titles- Miss Bikini India and Miss Bikini Universe India. In the same year, she represented India at Miss Cosmos India 2018 and won the title of Miss Talent.

Political career:

Archana started her political career in November 2021 when she joined the Indian National Congress and was elected from

Hastinapur (Assembly Constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Her party lost the election after the results were announced on 10 March 2022. After losing the election, she tweeted about the same.

Archana Gautam's luxurious car collection:

Archana Gautam is fond of luxurious cars and shared videos and pictures on her Instagram handle. In 2021, Archana purchased a swanky Kia car for herself.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is the third model from Kia Motors India. The Kia Sonet offers a long equipment list including various segment-first or best features, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, cooled front seats, ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, connected car tech, and more. The price of Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakh and goes up to Rs.13.99 Lakh in India. Take a look at her posing with her car: