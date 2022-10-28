Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig owns a luxurious Audi and its price will blow your mind
Gautam Singh Vig, who is popular for playing lead in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, is presently seen in Bigg Boss 16. Check out the cost of the luxurious car owned by him.
Gautam Singh Vig is a renowned telly actor and model, who has been part of numerous popular shows over the years. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is presently seen in India’s most awaited reality show Bigg Boss. He is among the contestants of Salman Khan hosted show, and is part of season 16. He was introduced at the season premiere as the ‘Hrithik of TV’ as he and Archana Gautam entered the house. He is among the strong contestants of the house and has been playing well. People are liking his game on the show.
In the past 3 weeks, Gautam Singh Vig also got a chance to become the captain of the house and his decisions were appreciated by the contestants. He is also quite famous in the house because of his closeness with the actress Soundarya Sharma. The actor has shared his feeling with her and they are often spotted sitting together in the house or the garden area.
Gautam Singh Vig’s car
Bigg Boss 16 contestant is very fond of cars and bikes. At present, he owns a luxury car, which is Audi Q7. The approximate cost of the car is Rs. 90 Lakhs. The Audi Q7 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 2995 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. The Q7 is a 7 seater 6 cylinder car and has a length of 5064mm, a width of 1970mm and a wheelbase of 2999mm.
About Gautam Singh Vig
In regard to Gautam’s personal life, he is a well-known television star. He is widely recognised for portraying the role of Surya Seth, in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, alongside Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar. Gautam Vig has been part of the telly industry for six years now and has been part of daily soaps like Tantra, Ishq Subhan Allah, Naamkarann, and Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, etc.
