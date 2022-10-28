Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig owns a luxurious Audi and its price will blow your mind

Gautam Singh Vig is a renowned telly actor and model, who has been part of numerous popular shows over the years. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is presently seen in India’s most awaited reality show Bigg Boss. He is among the contestants of Salman Khan hosted show, and is part of season 16. He was introduced at the season premiere as the ‘Hrithik of TV’ as he and Archana Gautam entered the house. He is among the strong contestants of the house and has been playing well. People are liking his game on the show.

In the past 3 weeks, Gautam Singh Vig also got a chance to become the captain of the house and his decisions were appreciated by the contestants. He is also quite famous in the house because of his closeness with the actress Soundarya Sharma. The actor has shared his feeling with her and they are often spotted sitting together in the house or the garden area.