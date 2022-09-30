Bigg Boss 16: Meet the rumored BB contestant Manya Singh; Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up

One of the most awaited reality shows, Bigg Boss, hosted by our immensely beloved "Bhai" Salman Khan, is premiering soon on Colors TV. Although debatable, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and internet-breaking reality shows in the Indian Television industry - the fame, fights, controversies, gossip, friendships, and relationships are simply surreal and beyond crazy!

Unlike previous BB seasons, the buzz and hype around this 16th season of Bigg Boss have gotten stronger since the time its makers started to reveal what all surprises are in store for the audiences - the engaging and teasing peak-a-boos! While a few names of popular celebrities are doing the rounds in the news and social media, here are some confirmed facts. Highlights of Bigg Boss 16: What we know so far The BB House is going to be grander and more opulent than any of the previous seasons and has been designed by Omung Kumar, like all the other seasons. This BB 16 House has four bedrooms - Fire Room, Cards Room, Black And White Room, and Vintage Room. Seems exciting! Plus, Salman Khan stated that this season won't have any rules like the older Bigg Boss seasons - be ready for some edge-of-the-seat moments! Moreover, this time around even Bigg Boss will be participating (Game Badlega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud Khelega). Now, let's wait and watch how the plot twists! Lastly, Weekend Ka Vaar will now air on Fridays and Saturdays (rather than on Saturdays and Sundays). It seems though that the makers have some tricks up their sleeves to spice up this 16th season of Bigg Boss! Contestants of Bigg Boss 16 Moving on to the Bigg Boss 16 contestants - there, indeed, are a lot of speculations and assumptions (after all, the fans want their favorite stars to be in the BB House). No wonder every fan page on Twitter and Instagram has its own theories about the selected contestants. Several promos have also been released up till now to give the viewers a glimpse of the contestants that would enter the Bigg Boss House this season. The list includes names like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Rapper MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, and Abdu Rozik. Amidst such guesswork, the name of our Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up - Manya Singh - is also gaining the spotlight. Now, we know that Abdu Rozik will, most definitely, be on the show with his hilarious punches. However, will Manya Singh grace the BB House with her charming and efficacious aura? Meanwhile, why not let's take some time and learn more about the rumored BB 16 contestant Manya Singh? Who is Manya Singh?

Born in the small town of Khushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Manya Singh went on to become the runner-up in Femina Miss India 2020 contest. Since then, there is no stopping her. Post her victory, she opened up about her early life struggles as she came from a lower middle-class family and faced prejudice for her looks and weak English. Her ambition and driving factor was to make her parents proud and give them a good life - and this fueled her up to achieve bigger things, which she did! Today, she is speculated to be entering the Bigg Boss 16 House. Let's learn some interesting facts about the Bigg Boss 16 contestant-to-be, Manya Singh. 12 Interesting facts about Manya Singh; the rumored Bigg Boss 16 contestant 1. Her nickname is Penguin Yes, you read that right. Although the world knows her as Manya Singh or Kajal (her official nickname), her friends and family call her Penguin. She got this nickname because her way of walking in slippers hilariously resembles that of Penguins! 2. She comes from a lower middle-class background

Omprakash Singh, Manya's father, was an auto-rickshaw driver, whereas her mother worked at a beauty parlor to make ends meet. There were a lot many days when they faced problems even surviving and managing their basic needs like shelter, food, and clothes. However, Manya's dedication won her fame and made her parents super proud. 3. Manya Singh ran away from home at 14 To achieve her dreams, she ran away from home at 14, became a dishwasher, worked at Pizza Hut, and worked at a call center at night while completing her studies. On the other hand, her mother even mortgaged her jewelry to make sure she completed her degree and received a proper education. 4. She gave more than 10 auditions in a beauty pageant in Campus Princess

Yes! She could not clear the first round even though she applied for more than 10 auditions because she did not have any professional beauty pageant training to groom herself due to her economic status. However, this did not discourage her at all. And she applied for the Times Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion Week and even walked the ramp in these popular fashion shows.

Then she won the title of Miss India Uttar Pradesh and also became the 1st Runner-up in Femina Miss India in 2020. 5. She is fond of Farming Shocked? But it is true. She learned farming from her Nana Ji (paternal grandfather). She knows how to efficiently peel sugarcanes and has even enjoyed cutting many harvests along with her family. 6. Manya Singh is fond of cats She has a pet cat at home and loves to spend quality time together. 7. She loves to travel

Yes, like all of us she is keen to explore new places. 8. Manya Singh loves Yoga

Her mode of fitness is Yoga. She makes sure that she takes out time from her schedule for a dedicated Yoga session to maintain her health and stunning figure. 9. Manya Singh is a Bibliophile