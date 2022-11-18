Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan’s luxurious car collection will leave you amazed
Check out the car collection of popular rapper and contestant in reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan.
MC Stan is a popular name in the entertainment industry, he is known for his exceptional rapping skills. He is an Indian Hip hop artist, who has been born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra. He is presently making headlines with his presence in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan.
Who is MC Stan?
MC Stan is an Indian hip-hop artist whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, but he is better known by his stage name. MC Stan's popular rap battle with Emiway Bantai and the song "Wata," had received over 9 million views on YouTube. His other Khuja Mat (2019), Snake (2021), Ek Din Pyaar (2021), Broke Is A Joke (2021), Basti Ka Hasti (2022). He has collaborated with popular music artists like Seedhe Maut, Raftaar, and others. He also released his second name ‘Insaan’ on 2022.
MC Stan's stay in Bigg Boss 16
MC was earlier not feeling welcomed on the show, but with the passage of a few weeks in the house, he had revealed his real self in the house. The singer is seen stating his points and not listening to others. He has also formed a good friendships with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. In the recent episode, he was seen losing his cool over Shalin Bhanot over a trivial matter, due to which he is getting highlighted on social media.
MC Stan’s car collection
Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan is very fond of cars and he is proud owner of two luxurious cars-
Mercedes Maybach
The cost of the car is around Rs. 3.80 crores. The Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class has 2 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 3982 cc and 5980 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Maybach S-Class is a 4 seater 12 cylinder car and has length of 5469mm, width of 2109mm and a wheelbase of 3396mm.
Cadillac Escalade
The cost of the car is approximately Rs. 1.20 crores. The Cadillac Escalade has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 6200 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Escalade has a mileage of 14.0 kmpl. The Escalade is a 4 seater 4 cylinder car.
