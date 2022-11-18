Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan’s luxurious car collection will leave you amazed

MC Stan is a popular name in the entertainment industry, he is known for his exceptional rapping skills. He is an Indian Hip hop artist, who has been born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra. He is presently making headlines with his presence in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 , hosted by Salman Khan.

MC Stan is an Indian hip-hop artist whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, but he is better known by his stage name. MC Stan's popular rap battle with Emiway Bantai and the song "Wata," had received over 9 million views on YouTube. His other Khuja Mat (2019), Snake (2021), Ek Din Pyaar (2021), Broke Is A Joke (2021), Basti Ka Hasti (2022). He has collaborated with popular music artists like Seedhe Maut, Raftaar, and others. He also released his second name ‘Insaan’ on 2022.

MC Stan's stay in Bigg Boss 16

MC was earlier not feeling welcomed on the show, but with the passage of a few weeks in the house, he had revealed his real self in the house. The singer is seen stating his points and not listening to others. He has also formed a good friendships with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. In the recent episode, he was seen losing his cool over Shalin Bhanot over a trivial matter, due to which he is getting highlighted on social media.