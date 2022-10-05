5 Times Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary aced the fashion game in western looks
Here are 5 stunning looks of Priyanka Choudhary in western attires.
Priyanka Choudhary won many hearts with her portrayal of Tejo in the popular daily soap Udaariyaan. The actress is now grabbing a lot of attention with her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress enjoys immense popularity on social media and she is getting a lot of love from her fans. Priyanka entered the show with her former co-star Ankit Gupta and fans are loving their bonding. Host Salman Khan even teased Priyanka and Ankit about their relationship status while they both stated they are best buddies. As we see the real Priyanka Choudhary in the show, here are some fabulous looks of the actress.
Lavender Bodycon dress
Udaariyan actress looks chic in lavender bodycon short dress. She paired it with a white furry and oversized jacket.
Stylish co-ord set
Priyanka Choudhary sported a green crop top with a short skirt. She styled it with transparent heels.
Shimmery top with a short skirt
The actress looks stunning in a shimmery and transparent crop top which she layered with a lacey bralette and sported a bright green skirt with it.
The pastel style
The actress wore a white shirt with beige pullover and white trousers. She paired the look with sunglasses and a hat.
Street style look
Priyanka looks like a stylish diva in a beige turtle neck top, which she paired with denim shorts and sports shoes.