5 Times Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary aced the fashion game in western looks

Priyanka Choudhary won many hearts with her portrayal of Tejo in the popular daily soap Udaariyaan. The actress is now grabbing a lot of attention with her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress enjoys immense popularity on social media and she is getting a lot of love from her fans. Priyanka entered the show with her former co-star Ankit Gupta and fans are loving their bonding. Host Salman Khan even teased Priyanka and Ankit about their relationship status while they both stated they are best buddies. As we see the real Priyanka Choudhary in the show, here are some fabulous looks of the actress.

Lavender Bodycon dress