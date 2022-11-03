Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary's swanky abode photos
Check out the beautiful abode of Udaariyaan show fame Priyanka Choudhary, who is presently seen as one of the strongest contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 16.
Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most watched and highly entertaining shows on telly screens. The show enjoys a massive fan following and people eagerly wait for Salman Khan's hosted show every year. In the present season of Bigg Boss, actress Priyanka Choudhary has become one of the strongest contestants of the season. The actress rose to fame with the show Udaariyaan, where she got love for her character Tejo. Her chemistry with the show's male lead Ankit Gupta was quite popular among the fans and they also gave them the hashtag Fatejo.
Priyanka Choudhary entered Bigg Boss 16 house along with her former co-star and very good friend Ankit Gupta. She became quite popular in the house for being fearless about stating her opinion on various matters. The actress has often gotten into fights with other contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others, but she has been on point. She is among the most entertaining contestants on the show. The actress made her debut with the show Gathbandhan in 2019 and later did a cameo in Yeh Hai Chahatein in 2020, but she became a popular face with her role in the show Udaariyaan. As we talk about the lifestyle of the actress Priyanka Choudhary, she has a beautiful abode in Mumbai. Lets take a look at her charming home.
Living area
There is an expansive living area with white couches and a white-coloured table. The walls are painted grey and there is also a designer mirror on the side. There are some paintings on the walls.
Bedroom
There is a lovely bedroom with a wooden bed. There are two side tables and a table lamp is kept on one side. There are numerous photo frames on the wall along with some wall décor.
Balcony
There is a simple balcony with a white chair and table set. The floor is made of dark wood and the balcony overlooks a beautiful skyline.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm not going there to survive. I'm going to win,' says Priyanka Choudhary