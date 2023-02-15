Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot reveals why he declined Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Read Here

The show will bring a fictional family together to play games and interact with evicted and previous season’s Bigg Boss contestants. The audience will get a sneak peek of the characters inside the house and their unfiltered opinion. The finale season will bring forth one of the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 16 - Shalin Bhanot. Fans get to see an unfiltered Shalin in conversation with the host Krushna Abhishek.

After Bigg Boss 16 , fans of the show can continue watching the drama unfold on ‘Bigg Buzz’. Voot introduced this weekly show titled 'Bigg Buzz' that aired first time on October 9, 2022. The show showcases the Big Boss fan family (Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek) interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants. However, the show will be launched in a whole new format as Bigg Boss has already drawn its curtains.

Shalin Bhanot on MC Stan

The rapper MC Stan lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 16. On being asked Shalin’s feelings about this, he said, "He’s a very kind-hearted and true to-himself guy. He’s really hard working and I believe he deserved to win the show." Shalin had earlier stated that MC Stan had the potential to win the show and he is happy with how the show turned out. Although he didn’t win the show, the love and recognition he received from everyone is worth it.

Shalin’s journey on rejecting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

In the finale week, Rohit Shetty graced the show and declared that he would select one contestant to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After competing against each other on different challenging tasks, Shalin was selected, but he refused the offer. He shared on Bigg Buzz, "I wanted to give my 200 percent to Bigg Boss; whenever I would perform a task, I had given my everything to it. When Rohit sir came to the show and gave us that Khatron Ke Khiladi task, I performed it as a Bigg Boss contestant and not as an audition for that show. I’m okay with action, but I’m extremely terrified of snakes and crocodiles, so I don’t think I’d ever be able to do Khatron Ke Khiladi."

