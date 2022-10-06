Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta recalls days of missing out auditions due to lack of funds

While she is already being touted as one of the favourite girl contestants whose special bond with co-contestant Abu Rozdik is being widely loved and talked about on social media, Tina recently revealed a very emotional side of her life on the show to another co-contestant Shiv Thakare .

Tina Datta is among the popular names in the TV world and gained immense popularity after her stint in the show Uttaran. The actress has proved her mettle in acting and has been a part of many shows. She constantly shares beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. Uttaran fame Tina Datta is finally part of Indian Television's biggest reality shows Bigg Boss. After years of playing hide and seek with the show which was offered to her multiple times in the past, Tina finally gave in and went ahead to step foot into the Bigg Boss house this year.

She opened up about her days back home in Calcutta during her 8th and 9th standard where in spite of being offered acting projects based in Mumbai, she was not able to fly down due to her parents not being able to accompany her because flight ticket prices were very high.

Tina spoke about being from a middle-class family whose living was very simple. Tina shared that even basic necessities like an internet connection would only be provided rarely throughout the year. She went on to elaborate that the first few audition calls she received were via email, which she only got to check during Durga Puja time when an internet connection was a temporary luxury for them during those five-six days.

The actress seems to be bringing out quite a strong side to her the show. We can't wait to see what this season has in store for Tina Datta to show to the world!

