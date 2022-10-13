Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur slams ex-husband Shalin Bhanot for calling them ‘best friends’

In the previous episode, Shaleen Bhanot said that he likes Tina Datta . While speaking to Tina Datta and telling her about his feelings, the actor talked a little about his personal life. He had said to Tina that his relationship with his ex-wife, Daljiet is like best friends.

Bigg Boss 16 started on the first day of October and the contestants for the season are seen putting their best foot forward to win the attention of the audience. The present season of Salman Khan hosted show has various new themes and segments which has brought the show to everyone’s watchlist. In a recent episode, Shalin Bhanot shared his feelings for Tina Datta in the show. He also opened up about his previous marriage with Daljit Kaur .

Now Daljiet Kaur shared a post on social media to slam the statements of Shalin Bhanot about their marriage. She wrote on Twitter, “No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u.”

Shalin talks about his feelings for Tina Datta

Shalin came to Tina and said, “Thank you for making my bed. Just wanted to tell you that I notice. I am genuinely telling you.” Tina displayed some concerns says that she is unable to trust him. Shalin said, “that will happen outside the Bigg Boss house. I am just telling you, though this is not the place where you can give your 100%. I promise you one thing, I will not hurt you.”

Shalin Bhanot opens up his previous marriage with Daljiet Kaur

Tina answered, “this is what I am scared of.” Shalin told her that being a boy is a problem because when something wrong happens, it’s always the boy’s fault. Tina said, “I Know what you mean, problem is that I know her( Daljeet Kaur, Shalin’s ex-wife). We are not friends, but yes we know each other.”

Hearing this, Shalin said, “that doesn’t bother me. You don’t know the equation. It’s like best friends.” Then Tina directly asked Shalin, “was it an abusive relationship?” Shalin completely denies it, but Tina said that she had heard that.

Shalin further added, “Let’s not talk about things.. because I really don’t want to. But it will be funny when I will tell you. You will be like ‘what, really? Really?’ and you will ask me ‘why don’t I speak about this? Because I don’t talk about it.”

Daljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot's relationship

For the unversed, Shalin and Daljeet decided to part ways in 2015. The actress said that she was in an abusive relationship with the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. While speaking to The Times of India, Daljeet said, “He pushed me in my father’s presence. My thigh was bruised for almost a month. But I forgave him, thinking it takes time for a marriage to work. On another occasion, he twisted my arm in front of his parents. But I finally decided enough was enough when he came charging towards me while I had Shaarav in my arms. It could have turned fatal for my 40-day-old premature child. That day, I left for my parent's home in Bangalore.”

