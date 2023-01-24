Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur supports Shalin Bhanot but says 'My all the best is not a whitewash on past'

Bigg Boss 16, touted as one of the most controversial shows, is slowly edging to its finale and will soon draw its curtain. The 16th season of Bigg Boss is one of the most popular seasons and thus the show has got an extension till February 2023. It's been more than 3 months since the contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, in one of the episodes, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot was seen losing his calm and expressing his emotions while talking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. He got teary-eyed and even requested a voluntary exit but then changed his decision after conversing with Bigg Boss. Now Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur has extended her support for him after seeing him getting emotional. Dalljiet Kaur extends support for Shalin:

Today, Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and penned a note extending support for her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot and also wished him luck. Sharing a candid picture with their son Jaydon on her Instagram story, Dalljiet wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg boss to get over. I wish u all the best @shalinbhanot. Be patient, be calm, stay strong!"

She penned another note and reasoned why she wished Shalin. Dalljiet wrote, "It's a simple wish to someone I have known. I know Bigg boss house can be extremely challenging. My "all the best" wish is not a white wash on the past. It has been a crazy journey for me and my son but after years, I find myself sending a wish to him and I have no regret about it. Past will remain till the very end of my life and it will hurt every single time I'll look back. But, I choose to look ahead in life. That's why I chose to extend a wish for Shalin."

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot and Daljeet Kaur decided to part ways in 2015. Speaking to several media portals, the actress said that she was in an abusive relationship with the actor. About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. Recently, Soundarya Sharma was evicted in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

