Bigg Boss 16, Day 1: Archana Gautam gets into a tiff with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over her bed

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Saturday, October 1. Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan inaugurated the show by announcing Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the first contestant. Bigg Boss gave the captaincy to Nimrit and asked her to assign tasks to everyone. Next, Abdu Rozik made an entry by singing and winning everyone’s hearts and then was escorted into the house. Nimrit assigned chopping to Abdu after asking about his choice of tasks. Then, Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary entered and Salman was taken aback by their sizzling chemistry. The next contestant, Altaf Shaikh; popularly known as MC Stan was praised by Salman.

Archana Gautam excitedly entered the stage and recreated one of her favourite moments with Gautam Singh Vig. Shalin Bhanot enters as the next contestant who also talks about how he wants to take over hosting for Bigg Boss in the future. Next, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare make an entry into the house. With Sumbul Touqeer being the youngest contestant, Salman tells how proud he is of her. Meanwhile, Nimrit is called to the confession room and Bigg Boss tells her that he feels like he did a mistake by electing her as the captain of the week as she’s not assigning tasks but rather asking them their opinion and making it easy for them. Nimrit assures she won’t disappoint. Archana makes fun of Sumbul’s name.