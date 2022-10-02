Bigg Boss 16, Day 1: Archana Gautam gets into a tiff with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over her bed
Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm
Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Saturday, October 1. Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan inaugurated the show by announcing Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the first contestant. Bigg Boss gave the captaincy to Nimrit and asked her to assign tasks to everyone. Next, Abdu Rozik made an entry by singing and winning everyone’s hearts and then was escorted into the house. Nimrit assigned chopping to Abdu after asking about his choice of tasks. Then, Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary entered and Salman was taken aback by their sizzling chemistry. The next contestant, Altaf Shaikh; popularly known as MC Stan was praised by Salman.
Archana Gautam excitedly entered the stage and recreated one of her favourite moments with Gautam Singh Vig. Shalin Bhanot enters as the next contestant who also talks about how he wants to take over hosting for Bigg Boss in the future. Next, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare make an entry into the house. With Sumbul Touqeer being the youngest contestant, Salman tells how proud he is of her. Meanwhile, Nimrit is called to the confession room and Bigg Boss tells her that he feels like he did a mistake by electing her as the captain of the week as she’s not assigning tasks but rather asking them their opinion and making it easy for them. Nimrit assures she won’t disappoint. Archana makes fun of Sumbul’s name.
Next, Miss India Runner Up Manya Singh makes an entry and Nimrit allocates her bed for her. Manya expresses her discomfort but then Nimrit refuses to change the bed position. Gori Nagori makes an entrance and teaches a few dance steps to Salman. Uttaran fame Tina Datta and Sreejita De enter and speak about their friendship but Salman shows a clip of Sreejita claiming to not be friends with Tina any more. Nimrit asks Archana if she could change her bed but Archana gets angry and yells that she won’t compromise with her bed as she wants to see the mirror every morning. Lastly, Sajid Khan enters as the last contestant and Shehnaaz Gill wishes him all the best for Bigg Boss 16.
