Bigg Boss 16 Day 1 POLL: Do you think Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia deserved to be captain on first day?
Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
Bigg Boss 16 has premiered and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the first contestant to enter the house. She was chosen to be the captain by Bigg Boss and asked to assign tasks to every contestant. Next, Abdu Rozik entered and she showed him around the house and let him pick the bed he wanted, and then asked him which household chore is he good at. He told that he's good with chopping vegetables and can do other kitchen work. Whenever a contestant entered, Nimrit showed them around the house and assigned them chores based on their convenience.
However, midway, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was called to the confession room and Bigg Boss confessed that he feels like he hasn’t taken a wise decision. When she questioned why, Bigg Boss told her that she was not assigning the tasks and doing her duty as the captain but instead, asking them what suits their comfort zone. Nimrit agreed with Bigg Boss and explained that she took the contestants' consent so things can be easier. However, Nimrit assured that she’ll follow the orders properly, and hence when Manya Singh asked if she could change her bed's position, Nimrit refused.
Archana Gautam asked what’s the problem with changing the bed but Nimrit asked her not to interfere. Later on, Archana had a dispute with Nimrit when she refused to compromise her bed position when asked to. She tells that she also has a lot of bags and needs the space and that’s why she won’t give up her bed for anyone else and walks away angrily. Archana says that she likes her mirror-facing bed a lot and won't nudge. Is Nimrit following the responsibilities earnestly? Vote now!
