Bigg Boss 16, Day 12: Shalin Bhanot realises his feelings for Tina Dutta, drops cute hints

Sreejita is asked to be fair with cooking and serving by Priyanka. Shalin Bhanot thanks Tina Dutta for making his bed and assures her that he won’t hurt her. She tells that she’s scared of that. Gautam indirectly taunts Shalin by telling her can see the changes in him. Shalin confesses to being nervous about Tina but he’s also excited. Gautam tells he noticed this from Day 1 itself and asks him not to talk to Sumbul regarding this at all.

Nimrit, Gautam, Shiv, and Sreejita scare Abdu by wearing face masks. Soundarya calls Gautam to help her with weight training but he refuses saying he’s busy so Shalin helps her. Gautam mentions to Nimrit how insulting it is when people talk about him and Soundarya but then also thinks there’s something going on between Shalin and her as well.

Gautam taunts Shalin with Tina while having breakfast. Sajid asks Abdu if he’ll stop singing if he gets 100 million and he agrees as it’s beneficial for future generations as well. Sajid and Shalin talk about their fight. Bigg Boss shows Abdu’s music video and announces that Nimrit and Priyanka will shoot a music video for the same song. Later, the contestants are gathered in the living room by Bigg Boss and are shown the music video of Abdu directed by Nimrit and Priyanka. Bigg Boss asks them to vote and Priyanka wins. Priyanka asks to take a decision to re-allot the room. Priyanka declares her room allotments and everyone’s surprised to learn about Shalin and Archana being allotted the same room. Bigg Boss calls her to the confession room and appreciates her decision. Stan and Archana have an argument when he calls her double-faced. Soundarya and Sreejita talk about how Sreejita plays the woman card very easily. Archana cries and tells Stan to not cuss at her and they try to sort it out.

