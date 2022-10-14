Bigg Boss 16, Day 13: Shalin Bhanot kisses Soundarya Sharma, 'This is cheap' says Gautam Singh Vig

Shalin flirts with Soundarya leaving Gautam irritated. Gautam flirts with Tina and Shalin gets annoyed. Shalin kisses Soundarya’s cheek and Gautam calls him cheap. Sreejita tells that maybe Soundarya is liking the attention she’s getting from Shalin as well. Tina tells Shalin that she wouldn’t like it if her boyfriend kissed another girl on the cheek. He tells that it wasn’t done seriously. He tells Tina that getting involved emotionally with someone will hurt him only.

She questions if he meant her and leaves angrily. Archana declares that she won’t eat the roti if Sumbul is kneading the dough outside, under the light. Soundarya is confused about Shalin liking her and confesses the same to Abdu. Bigg Boss calls Ankit to the confession room and questions Archana and Priyanka.

Nimrit and Archana fight over the ration as Archana hides ginger in her bag. Bigg Boss gathers everyone together and asks whose voice irritates them the most and Archana gets most of the votes. Archana is asked not to talk by Bigg Boss until his next order and calls her to the confession room. Shalin is called by Bigg Boss and is asked to be her voice and he gets shocked. He gets the privilege of chicken for 2 weeks. The contestants learn about this when they come out and start laughing at Shalin looking at his parrot hat. Everyone tries to instigate Archana to talk. Nimrit tells Soundarya to state that she doesn’t like Shalin’s flirtatious behaviour towards him. Later, Bigg Boss talks about how the weather changes in the house as the people who used to fight are now together in one punishment. Shalin and Archana get chicken and ginger respectively. Bigg Boss ends Archana’s task and she is allowed to talk. Gautam tells he doesn’t kiss Tina. Shalin says Soundarya kissed him first. Nimrit asks why’re they fighting over a girl. They clear their differences out.

