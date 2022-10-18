Bigg Boss 16, Day 17: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tells Shiv Thakare to not make a 'mountain out of a molehill'

Nimrit complains about how she can’t find rice in her room and suspects everyone else. Sajid and Shiv question why is she suspecting them. Later, she finds it in her own room and is surprised. Shiv accuses her of lying and doing drama when all this time, she had the rice with her all the time. Nimrit gets angry and he asks her not to overact.

She tells him not to say this as her BP is low and storms off to her room and cries. Nimrit yells that she isn’t on medications for her anxiety right now, so they should stop nagging about the issue. Big Boss calls Tina and Shalin and asks them not to avoid each other because of what people might talk about and question them about Gautam. They tell people to perceive their friendship differently.