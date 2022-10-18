Bigg Boss 16, Day 17: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tells Shiv Thakare to not make a 'mountain out of a molehill'
Nimrit complains about how she can’t find rice in her room and suspects everyone else. Sajid and Shiv question why is she suspecting them. Later, she finds it in her own room and is surprised. Shiv accuses her of lying and doing drama when all this time, she had the rice with her all the time. Nimrit gets angry and he asks her not to overact.
She tells him not to say this as her BP is low and storms off to her room and cries. Nimrit yells that she isn’t on medications for her anxiety right now, so they should stop nagging about the issue. Big Boss calls Tina and Shalin and asks them not to avoid each other because of what people might talk about and question them about Gautam. They tell people to perceive their friendship differently.
Tina says Gautam isn’t sticking by them as a true friend. Bigg Boss calls Gautam and informs him that he’s fired because of his decisions. Then, Bigg Boss announces that he doesn’t want a coward as a captain who can’t take a decision without being a people pleaser. Shiv and Priyanka compete against each other and they’re required to build a tower with dominos. During the task, Gori holds Ankit’s bucket and she falls and starts crying. Sajid assures her that Ankit didn’t do it purposely. Then, Gautam declares that Shiv is the winner. Priyanka states that his decision is unfair. Sumbul cries about Shalin and Tina not supporting her. Sajid asks her not to cry over this. Later, Tina asks Gautam and Shalin to hug it out but they don’t. Shalin distributes duties and states they’ll start the next day. Sumbul questions Shalin why didn’t he support her when she said she wanted to be the captain. He tells he forgot and apologizes. Nimrit consoles Sumbul. MC Stan is melancholic and Sajid questions his state.
