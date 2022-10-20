Bigg Boss 16, Day 19: Shalin Bhanot accuses Tina Datta of 'breaking his heart'
Ankit reveals to Priyanka that Shiv and Sajid want to take either one of them. She gets angry that he knew about this. They start fighting. Shiv mentions to Priyanka that her egoistic attitude when she doesn’t get what she wants is bad. Later, Priyanka says that it’s her fault that she gets emotionally involved with him as he’s a practical person.
She says that she has always stood by him and will work on her problem. He questions her if he hasn’t stood by her. She asks him not to bring up the past. Bigg Boss asks Manya and Sumbul to remove the masks and declares that the nominees are Sumbul, Manya, and Shalin.
Tina tells Stan that he betrayed her by choosing Shalin and now he will get to know how he is as a person. Stan reveals the same to Shalin and he gets shocked. Sumbul says she’s glad that Stan bought it up as it’s true. The next day, Later, Gautam jokes around with Sumbul by saying that she keeps shifting sides. She gets hurt and goes informs Shalin about the same. He defends her by fighting with Gautam and indirectly taunts Tina. Gautam and Shalin aggressively start with each other. Shalin asks Gautam to not taunt a young girl. Gautam asks him to stop referring to Sumbul as a young girl. Sumbul states that she will take a stand for herself if needed. Bigg Boss announces that Abdu and Sajid will be the shopkeepers and they’ll race to the line the first 3 contestants will get to pick 15, 10, and 5 items respectively. Then, Tina and Shalin confront each other. He mentions that he broke her heart. She asks him not to yell at her and states that even she’s hurt. They argue and Tina storms off to her room and breaks down. Nimrit tells Tina that Shalin is playing games. The task gets over and Bigg Boss announces that the leftover ration is Abdu, Sajid, and Shiv’s.
