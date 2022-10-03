Bigg Boss 16, Day 2: Abdu Rozik opens up about being body-shamed in school: My life was very bad
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1.
Bigg Boss 16 has an interesting ensemble of contestants and among all, the world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik is definitely grabbing eyeballs owing to his confidence and cuteness. Within a short span, Abdu has become fans' favorite celebrity and netizens are showering love on him for being realistic on this huge platform of Salman Khan's show. Since the premiere episode, Abdu has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with his innocence.
In the second episode, we see Abdu Rozik having fun and bonding with all the contestants very well. He is most likely seen interacting with Sajid Khan and during their chat, Abdu opened up about his old struggling days. When Sajid teased him and asked him if he is rich, Abdu said "No". Abdu then shared that he is a star today, but earlier, he had no money and by god's grace he is doing well today. The singer further added that he is now buying a new home for his father and mother.
Speaking about his struggles, Abdu shared, "My life was very bad. My house was open and it used to get flooded. I never had a good house." He then revealed that being small has always been a difficult situation for him. "I'm small so I never used to go to class and I never got books because they called me small." Abdu also revealed that when people laugh at him he tries to ignore them and thinks that it is wrong. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik has a special appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming multi-starrer film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Talking about Bigg Boss 16, the contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori, and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM. Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
