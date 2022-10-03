Bigg Boss 16, Day 2: Abdu Rozik opens up about being body-shamed in school: My life was very bad

Bigg Boss 16 has an interesting ensemble of contestants and among all, the world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik is definitely grabbing eyeballs owing to his confidence and cuteness. Within a short span, Abdu has become fans' favorite celebrity and netizens are showering love on him for being realistic on this huge platform of Salman Khan's show. Since the premiere episode, Abdu has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with his innocence.

In the second episode, we see Abdu Rozik having fun and bonding with all the contestants very well. He is most likely seen interacting with Sajid Khan and during their chat, Abdu opened up about his old struggling days. When Sajid teased him and asked him if he is rich, Abdu said "No". Abdu then shared that he is a star today, but earlier, he had no money and by god's grace he is doing well today. The singer further added that he is now buying a new home for his father and mother.