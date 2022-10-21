Bigg Boss 16, Day 20: Shalin Bhanot puts a ring on Tina Dutta's finger; Gori Nagori questions him
On the 20th day of Bigg Boss, Soundarya was seen consoling Tina Dutta as she was crying. Shalin Bhanot tells that Tina has made fun of his emotions. Bigg Boss informs Tina in the confession room that her pet’s condition has become critical. She cries and confides in Shalin about this. They talk out their differences. Shalin puts his ring on Tina’s finger. He asks her if she likes him. Tina and Shalin are called to the confession room.
Bigg Boss tells them that Tina’s dog’s health is a sensitive matter so they should stop talking about it in the house. She shows Shalin’s ring on the hand and leaves laughing. Shalin, Sajid, and Stan talk about how Shalin flipped. Archana asks Soundarya and Gautam to stop talking as she can’t sleep. Shalin thanks Gori, Shiv, Stan, and Manya for the respect they’ve given but pledges his loyalty to Tina.
Soundarya tells Nimrit that she stopped talking to Shalin properly after she realized he’s playing a double game. Bigg Boss then announces that they have not entertained him so they need to come gossip to him. Manya goes first and tells that Gautam might get hurt by Soundarya and even Sumbul is jealous of Tina sometimes regarding Shalin. Archana declares that she won’t cook, wash the dishes or even clean the bathroom. Gori speaks about how Shalin likes Tina but Tina doesn’t like him and even Ankit and Priyanka like each other. Sajid tells Bigg Boss that Abdu likes Nimrit and is ready to marry her. Gori asks Tina whose ring is it. Tina replies that it’s hers but Gori mentions that she has seen this ring elsewhere as well. Shalin tells Bigg Boss that he feels like Tina likes him. He comes back and Gori questions where’s his ring. He says he changed it. Gori leaves telling them that she’ll give them privacy. Stan and Shiv tell Bigg Boss that Shalin will get hurt by Tina. Then, Gautam flirts with Soundarya and she kisses him before leaving the room.
