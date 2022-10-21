Bigg Boss 16, Day 20: Shalin Bhanot puts a ring on Tina Dutta's finger; Gori Nagori questions him

On the 20th day of Bigg Boss, Soundarya was seen consoling Tina Dutta as she was crying. Shalin Bhanot tells that Tina has made fun of his emotions. Bigg Boss informs Tina in the confession room that her pet’s condition has become critical. She cries and confides in Shalin about this. They talk out their differences. Shalin puts his ring on Tina’s finger. He asks her if she likes him. Tina and Shalin are called to the confession room.

Bigg Boss tells them that Tina’s dog’s health is a sensitive matter so they should stop talking about it in the house. She shows Shalin’s ring on the hand and leaves laughing. Shalin, Sajid, and Stan talk about how Shalin flipped. Archana asks Soundarya and Gautam to stop talking as she can’t sleep. Shalin thanks Gori, Shiv, Stan, and Manya for the respect they’ve given but pledges his loyalty to Tina.