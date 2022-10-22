Bigg Boss 16, Day 21: Shiv Thakare fired from captaincy for being lenient

Priyanka yells at Gautam, Nimrit, Tina, Shiv, Stan, Manya and Gori. Archana also comes and agrees with her. They all go to sleep in their respective rooms and decide not to give any reaction to Archana and Priyanka. Those two go to their rooms to bang the plates. Shalin tells Archana that there’s a limit to everything and she’s disturbing his sleep.

The next day, Archana goes to sleep and doesn’t wake up even after the alarm rings for her. Shiv asks her to wake up but she refuses. Abdu does a little dance if Shalin were to leave the house. Stan and Gori also go to their room to retaliate but Shiv and Shalin try to calm them down. Shiv asks Priyanka when will she do her lunch duty and Priyanka replies that she will do it as she wishes.

Stan and Gori talk about how lenient and sweet Shiv is being with them. Nimrit says she is waiting for an opportunity to swap rooms. Bigg Boss announces that he expects the captain to run the house under rules and informs Shiv that he can run the house by either putting the contestants either in jail or the box so they can do their work properly. He asks Shiv to punish people for not following their work. Shiv puts Priyanka in the box and Archana in jail. Ankit sits next to Priyanka’s box. Soundarya is punished for talking in English. Later, Bigg Boss fires Shiv for being lenient and not being a proper captain as he wants to get into the good books of everyone. He makes Archana the new captain to see the irony. Sajid states Archana will be punished if they all retaliate. Everyone tries to instigate Archana by not doing her job and making noise at the night.

