Bigg Boss 16, Day 24: Manya Singh bids farewell to the show; Soundarya Sharma seems to enjoy it
One of the biggest stars of the entertainment business, Karan Johar yet again hosted Bigg Boss 16, spreading Diwali splendour and ensuring high-voltage drama. With truth bombs and the spirit competition, the show witnessed the second eviction of the season. After an outpour of non-stop entertainment, the episode concluded on a solemn note as Manya Singh’s three-week journey on India's favourite reality show was cut short!
The ex-Miss India was nominated by the contestants for her minimal contribution to the show. Manya herself was not surprised by the decision of her eviction and Gautam Vig Singh bid her farewell by hugging her, leaving Soundarya Sharma icky. Later, Karan questioned Soundarya if she isn’t sad to which she declared that she is definitely not sulking over the eviction.
She has so far played it safe in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, making friends along the way with contestants such as Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan, Gori Nagori, MC Stan and Abdu. However, she managed to ruffle some feathers as she had heated arguments with housemates such as Archana, Sreejita and Soundarya during her short stint. She entered the house with high enthusiasm oblivious of the fact that the intensity of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house would get the best of her! Manya Singh left the house saying that she will be returning back home to celebrate Diwali, and that’s one thing to be definitely happy about.
