Bigg Boss 16, Day 24: ‘You hurt me’ says Soundarya Sharma to Gautam Singh Vig

Sumbul and Shalin sigh with relief. Everyone bids farewell to Manya. Karan says it looks like Soundarya isn’t going to miss Manya and Soundarya replies that she will absolutely not. He calls Tina and Nimrit and asks the others to put a tag of ‘phuski bomb’ on either of them and whoever gets the most number of tags will be a phuski. Karan plays a video of certain fans wishing happy Diwali to Abdu and he receives a gift.

Shekar Suman connects with the contestants and recites a shayari. He talks about how Sajid-Abdu are a team that is inseparable. He teases Tina and Shalin. He also raps for MC Stan and talks about how Archana is only good on video but not on audio. He leaves after his Bigg Bulletin session. Karan Johar enters and connects with the audience. He informs them that Manya will be the one to get evicted.

He informs the rest that they’ve received gifts from their family but they’ll have to entertain him and Karan to get them. Sumbul dances, then Shalin removes his shirt and Tina blushes. Karan teases her and Shalin dances. Archana and Priyanka dance together. Abdu and Shiv also dance. Later, Abdu receives food from his house. Everyone celebrates Diwali. Soundarya asks Gautam why is everything affecting him. He tells that he’s not cool with everything. Sajid asks them not to get worked up. Archana tells Priyanka that Soundarya and Gautam want to become Shehnaaz-Siddharth and Mahira-Paras. Later, she tells the couple that they don’t love each other. Gautam declares that he likes Soundarya and even the latter defends their relationship. Archana asks him to show it because even she thought in the beginning that he liked her. Later, Soundarya informs him that even Archana thought he flirted with her so he should stop being touchy and show his support to her clearly because she is hurt by his actions. She states that his actions don’t reflect on his words at all.

