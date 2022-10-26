Bigg Boss 16, Day 25: Abdu Rozik makes everyone cry

Nimrit tells Soundarya that if Archana thought that Gautam was flirting with her then anyone could’ve thought the same. Gautam tells Sajid that he’s sure he wants a relationship with Soundarya. Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the living area and punishes Nimrit and Soundarya for not talking in Hindi. Archana as the captain directly nominates Gori.

Tina and Nimrit are called to the activity area and they’re required to choose between Shalin and Gautam. After a lot of contemplation and disagreement between Tina and Nimrit, they choose Gautam. He then tells Soundarya about how Tina chose Shalin and even Nimrit was against the idea. Shalin tells Gautam that Tina is feeling bad after nominating him and Gautam says that it’s good for her. Tina and Gautam start arguing about the same.