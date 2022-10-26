Bigg Boss 16, Day 25: Abdu Rozik makes everyone cry
Bigg Boss announces that it’s time for the nominations for this week.
Nimrit tells Soundarya that if Archana thought that Gautam was flirting with her then anyone could’ve thought the same. Gautam tells Sajid that he’s sure he wants a relationship with Soundarya. Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the living area and punishes Nimrit and Soundarya for not talking in Hindi. Archana as the captain directly nominates Gori.
Tina and Nimrit are called to the activity area and they’re required to choose between Shalin and Gautam. After a lot of contemplation and disagreement between Tina and Nimrit, they choose Gautam. He then tells Soundarya about how Tina chose Shalin and even Nimrit was against the idea. Shalin tells Gautam that Tina is feeling bad after nominating him and Gautam says that it’s good for her. Tina and Gautam start arguing about the same.
Shalin and Soundarya nominate Shiv against Sumbul. Amongst Sajid and Tina, Stan and Shiv nominate Tina. Sajid and Abdu nominate Nimrit. Priyanka and Shiv nominate Soundarya. Bigg Boss then taunts Priyanka for not being fair and getting things done her way. Amongst Shiv and Sumbul, Soundarya and Shalin nominate Shiv. Tina and Sajid enter the danger zone and Tina tries to convince Stan and Ankit but she gets nominated. Gautam and Sumbul nominate Abdu. She feels bad for nominating him but Bigg Boss questions her decision. Abdu feels bad. Abdu then expresses his sentiment to Sajid. Sajid assures him that he won’t be going anywhere. Shiv hugs Abdu and he starts crying, looking at this Gori and Shiv are in tears too. Abdu states that Sumbul and Priyanka are his enemies and now he will start his game. Abdu complains to Sajid about him not choosing him sometimes. Sajid says it’s just a game and they clear out their differences.
