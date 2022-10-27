Bigg Boss 16, Day 26: ‘Don’t test me again and again’ Sumbul Touqeer lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

It’s Day 26 in the Bigg Boss house and Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer’s argument still lingers regarding the nomination and many more. On the previous day, Shalin and Soundarya were to choose between Sumbul and Shiv for nominations. Shalin took Sumbul’s name but Soundarya insisted on saving Sumbul to give her another chance. Shalin agrees to her after her persuasion. Sumbul was angry at him for apologizing and justifying his reasons for saving her but also taking her name in the first place; hence, she didn’t even talk to him when he asked for 5 minutes of her time.

So, in the present day, Shalin comes to talk to Sumbul and questions her about what happened as they have the strongest bond of friendship and he means a lot to her. Sumbul also expresses how important he is to her but then brings up the nomination topic. During the argument, she asks him not to test her repeatedly to which Shalin replies to her by calling her ‘Abey yedi’ and says she is irritating him. Later, they hug out their differences stating that their friendship is much bigger than the petty issues. These days, Sumbul and Shalin’s friendship has been strong but recently, they’ve had fall-outs as many friendships do, and have had arguments ever since then. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Bigg Boss 16.