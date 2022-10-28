Bigg Boss 16, Day 27: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot argue over chocolate, latter says he doesn't love her
Abdu and Nirmit dance together but Shiv comes and starts dancing with her and Abdu asks him not to steal her from him. Priyanka and Archana fight while cooking and Sajid calls it fake. Sajid reads out that there will be a boys and girls hostel and Sajid and Archana will be security guards and wardens respectively and whichever Jodi gets to talk to the most people they win and if there’s no pair then Sajid and Archana win the privilege of room allotment and ration.
In the end, Sajid and Archana get to keep the ration and allot the room. The task takes place well when all the pairs try their best to express their love and try to communicate with them. Shalin tries to flirt with Tina but she reminds him that there are cameras everywhere. Bigg Boss announces that the women of the house need to convince at least 5 men to eat the Hunk chocolate and get a compliment from them and whoever does that first wins.
Nimrit wins the task and Tina cries in the washroom and asks Nimrit if Shalin really expected her to ask him to eat the chocolate as she thought it was expected that he’ll come to eat the chocolate. Nimrit consoles her. Shalin goes to check up on her. Tina gets angry and leaves after taunting Shalin. Soundarya mentions to Shalin that he should’ve gone to her. Shalin tells that the entire task was about women trying to convince men so he waited for her and that it’s not his fault he agreed to compliment others because they approached him earlier. Nimrit asks Tina not to cry over that. Gautam and Nimrit sit and talk their differences out and apologize to each other. Later, Archana asks Shalin if he ever liked Soundarya and he refuses. He tells that he has always considered Soundarya a good friend and even Tina is just a friend as he doesn’t love her.
