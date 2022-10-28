Bigg Boss 16, Day 27: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot argue over chocolate, latter says he doesn't love her

Abdu and Nirmit dance together but Shiv comes and starts dancing with her and Abdu asks him not to steal her from him. Priyanka and Archana fight while cooking and Sajid calls it fake. Sajid reads out that there will be a boys and girls hostel and Sajid and Archana will be security guards and wardens respectively and whichever Jodi gets to talk to the most people they win and if there’s no pair then Sajid and Archana win the privilege of room allotment and ration.

In the end, Sajid and Archana get to keep the ration and allot the room. The task takes place well when all the pairs try their best to express their love and try to communicate with them. Shalin tries to flirt with Tina but she reminds him that there are cameras everywhere. Bigg Boss announces that the women of the house need to convince at least 5 men to eat the Hunk chocolate and get a compliment from them and whoever does that first wins.