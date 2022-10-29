Bigg Boss 16, Day 28: Archana Gautam cries over croissant, blames Sajid Khan for eating it

Salman Khan makes a comeback to host the show and is surprised by all the drama that took place in his absence. Shalin Bhanot apologizes to Tina Dutta and she tells him that he wasn’t there for her but rejoiced at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s win. Tina says she won’t get evicted before Soundarya Sharma as she’s a strong contestant. Archana Gautam gets angry at Sajid Khan for eating her croissant after which a fight starts between them.

Salman Khan asks the contestants to take the names of the 2 contestants they feel like need guidance. Ankit and Sumbul get the most votes. Salman then tells that there is a person who still hasn’t made a fake relationship and that is Abdu, he asks the others to learn how he doesn’t fake his emotions.