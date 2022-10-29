Bigg Boss 16, Day 28: Archana Gautam cries over croissant, blames Sajid Khan for eating it
Salman Khan makes a comeback to host the show and is surprised by all the drama that took place in his absence. Shalin Bhanot apologizes to Tina Dutta and she tells him that he wasn’t there for her but rejoiced at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s win. Tina says she won’t get evicted before Soundarya Sharma as she’s a strong contestant. Archana Gautam gets angry at Sajid Khan for eating her croissant after which a fight starts between them.
Salman Khan asks the contestants to take the names of the 2 contestants they feel like need guidance. Ankit and Sumbul get the most votes. Salman then tells that there is a person who still hasn’t made a fake relationship and that is Abdu, he asks the others to learn how he doesn’t fake his emotions.
He states how Abdu stayed true to himself even when Archana instigated him to get angry and make a scene during nominations. He mentions that Archana thinks she’ll get more footage if she fights. He then tells Sumbul that she is not seen at all and asks her to not be overshadowed. He scolds Ankit for staying under the radar and asks him to have an individuality of his own. Salman then questions why Nimrit was attacked when she chose Shiv instead of the ration but no one questioned Soundarya when she chose Gautam. He also reveals how Soundarya said Nimrit is becoming a new Sumbul, which leaves Nimrit shocked. Gautam tries to justify but Salman asks him to just accept that he felt bad that she chose Shiv. Gautam accepts. Salman refuses to reveal who is to get evicted and awaits the suspense till Weekend ka Vaar. Soundarya says Nimrit acted shocked when Salman revealed the statement she made but it wasn’t even hers from the beginning as even Karan Johar had said the same. Shalin confronts Gautam for calling him paltu. Sajid expresses his genuine love for Abdu after Shiv and Sajid discuss how people think they’re influencing Abdu.
