Bigg Boss 16, Day 3: Tina Dutta calls Manya Singh 'pagal'; Latter gets offended

Shalin Bhanot questions Priyanka and Ankit if they’re a couple. Priyanka tells she has brought colours to Ankit’s boring life. Archana tells she won’t prepare food for everyone as they won’t like it. Nimrit asks her why’s she preparing food for herself only. Archana claims that people have allergies to her food. Shiv drags Archana away and tells her and Nimrit to talk someplace else. Nimrit gets angry and tells his act was disrespectful. Shalin throws Sumbul into the pool.

Later, Shiv, Archana, Gori, Sajid, Gautam, and Stan get nominated. Tina, Soundarya, and Manya are punished for apologizing and have been asked to do the entire house’s work until further notice. Gori in the confession room tells that she’s nominated because groups have been created and she’s left out. Shalin asked to give tags in the concession room. Priyanka is called to the confession room and is questioned on why she keeps advising everyone. She apologies about her behaviour.