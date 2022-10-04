Bigg Boss 16, Day 3: Tina Dutta calls Manya Singh 'pagal'; Latter gets offended
Shalin Bhanot questions Priyanka and Ankit if they’re a couple. Priyanka tells she has brought colours to Ankit’s boring life. Archana tells she won’t prepare food for everyone as they won’t like it. Nimrit asks her why’s she preparing food for herself only. Archana claims that people have allergies to her food. Shiv drags Archana away and tells her and Nimrit to talk someplace else. Nimrit gets angry and tells his act was disrespectful. Shalin throws Sumbul into the pool.
Later, Shiv, Archana, Gori, Sajid, Gautam, and Stan get nominated. Tina, Soundarya, and Manya are punished for apologizing and have been asked to do the entire house’s work until further notice. Gori in the confession room tells that she’s nominated because groups have been created and she’s left out. Shalin asked to give tags in the concession room. Priyanka is called to the confession room and is questioned on why she keeps advising everyone. She apologies about her behaviour.
Later, Tina refuses to clean the sink area and tells Manya will take over. She complained about contestants lacking basic manners. She tells that people throw tissue on the bathroom floors which isn’t good. Later, Priyanka cries to Ankit about people taking advantage of her as she’s too nice to people. Nimrit tells Archana to not clean the sink and asks Manya to finish her work. Manya tells even Tina doesn’t work properly. Tina looks at them laughing and tells them that they’re making a big deal about small things. Manya and Tina have an argument about cleaning. Tina calls her “pagal” and she gets offended and starts yelling. Shalin stands up for Tina. Manya cries alone later. Priyanka tries to clear things but Nimrit asks her not to interfere. Priyanka and Nimrit get into an argument. Gautam asks her not to pretend to be great and they both get into a heated argument. Later, they try to sort it out.
