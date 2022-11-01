Bigg Boss 16, Day 31: Priyanka Choudhary asks Archana to stop mothering her, Abdu says ‘I love you Nimrit'

Archana Gautam confesses to Soundarya Sharma that she still feels like her and Gautam’s relationship is fake as she even danced with Shiv. Soundarya informs the same to Gautam and he asks her to draw boundaries with her. Abdu Rozik flirts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and then complements Soundarya. He goes back to Nimrit and she questions him if he’s trying to make her jealous. He goes and gives his number to Tina and Priyanka.

Shiv reveals this to Nimrit and he justifies saying that he didn’t give the numbers that are working. Gautam informs everyone how Archana is refusing to prepare lunch. Soundarya, Gori, and Nimrit prepare lunch. Later, when Nimrit asks Abdu if Sumbul is looking pretty he walks away. Sumbul expresses her sadness over his anger toward her. Soundarya gives lunch to Archana but still, she refuses to do any work at Gautam’s will. Gautam gets angry at Soundarya for giving her so much importance.

Tina and Shalin get into an argument.

During Shekar Suman’s Big Bulletin session, Archana and Priyanka get into an argument. They accuse each other of being unhygienic. Gautam stops Archana from cooking but she justifies saying it’s her wish. He asks her to stop and she leaves shouting at him. Soundarya informs Shiv how Archana thought he was eyeing her because they both danced together. Shiv says that’s cheap. Shalin states that Archana is running out of topics to create a scene about. Tina and Shalin have a fight. Stan tells Gori and Shiv that he had warned Shalin about their relationship. Shalin calls Nimrit as a witness to prove that he never spoke ill about her. Tina also declares that she never spoke ill about him either. Shalin yells at Gautam and asks Tina to keep her attitude and ego to herself. Soundarya mentions to Gori that Nimrit is jealous of her because Gautam is more close to her. Stan speaks to Gautam about how fast Shalin changes his colours.

