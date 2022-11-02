Bigg Boss 16, Day 32: Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma argue, former warns her not to taunt at him

Tina Datta informs MC Stan that she couldn’t figure out what type of a person he is and often thought he was fake. While cooking, Tina and Soundarya Sharma fight Tina claims that she is becoming dominating. Soundarya mentions that she can team up with Sumbul if needed. Shiv and Stan talk about Nimrit and it can be seen how they have different opinions about her, though Shiv declares that his priority is his friends.

Gautam questions Archana if she will be able to prepare lunch. She agrees after taunting him. Gautam informs Soundarya that her kitchen duty has been shifted to the night. She questions why everything is changed according to Archana’s preference. Soundarya cries to Stan about Gautam not supporting her in her fight with Tina.

Priyanka and Shalin’s verbal spat

Shalin and Priyanka get into a fight when the former accuses the latter of making fun of his health condition. Priyanka defends herself by saying that Abdu was also making fun but Shalin points out to her that they both have a different equation. Shalin tells that Priyanka is trying to be Archana. Soundarya tries to reconcile with Gautam but he walks away telling her not to taunt him ever. The next day, Soundarya and Gautam decide not to fight because of others. The nomination task soon begins where the contestants are asked to call out two names to stab them on their jackets to nominate them. Sumbul, Tina, and Archana get nominated. Gori and Stan talk about how Shiv is neglecting them because of Nimrit. Shalin tries to talk it out with Priyanka but that also leads to an argument. Ankita and Priyanka argue and she walks away angrily. Later, Ankit goes to console her but she asks him not to touch her and tells Sajid that it hurts when he asks her not to talk. He states she shouldn’t talk to him if she thinks he’s fake. When Bigg Boss asks the nominated contestants to remove their jackets, Soundarya says she will remember why Sajid went against her.

