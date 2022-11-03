Bigg Boss 16, Day 33: Gautam Singh Vig proves his relationship with Soundarya is not fake in court trial

Ankit Gupta tries to console Priyanka Choudhary but she yells at him to leave her alone. Later, Ankit and Priyanka patch up. Archana Gautam tells Shiv that Shalin and Tina are fooling them by lying. Shiv says it’s evident that they both like each other. Bigg Boss fires Gautam Singh Vig from his captaincy and informs everyone that there will be a court trial held and their ration is also given back to them.

The trial is held on the case whether Soundarya and Gautam’s love is real or fake. Stan defends Gautam while Nimrit is the prosecutor. Before the trial begins, Bigg Boss starts his own trial and punishes Soundarya by stopping vegan food for her as she speaks in English and whispers to Gautam. Gori and Ankit are the judges and they conclude that Stan wins the case. Tina claims the judges to be biased. Archana makes Sajid do work and he gets angry at her for dictating him even though he’s working.

Bigg Boss changes the defence lawyer and judges

Bigg Boss fires Stan as the defence lawyer and also fires the judges and questions on what basis did they make Stan win as he didn’t put enough efforts at all. Bigg Boss announces that Soundarya will be the new defence lawyer and Priyanka and Tina will be the judges. The new case is that Gautam fakes his friendship with Shalin and takes advantage of him for footage. Shalin is called as a witness against Gautam. Nimrit is applauded for her skills. The judges declare Nimrit as the winner. Gori and Stan talk to Shiv about how they feel about Nimrit making Shiv sideline them. Shalin tells Gautam that he has no audacity to even talk their differences out because his friendship is fake.

