Bigg Boss 16, Day 34: Tina Datta exits the house temporarily, Shalin Bhanot demands chicken

When Shalin returns from the confession room, the contestants, start discussing Shalin's chicken intake. Sajid gives Soya to Shalin, and the discussion ends. Archana Gautam gets furious and taunts Shalin that why has Bigg Boss bought Shalin into the show as he always rants about chicken. Sumbul, Tina consoles Shalin. Gautam and Archana discuss about Soundarya, and Archana tell Gautam why he doesn't tell Soundarya to maintain her boundaries while talking to the boys.

Day 34 of Bigg Boss 16 presented an exhilarating race for captaincy among the contestants. The episode starts with 'chicken-obsessed' Shalin Bhanot requesting Bigg Boss to send chicken for him. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to gather in the living area and tells Shalin to come into the confession room. Bigg Boss tells Shalin that no extra chicken will be given to him as the house ration is already provided. Shalin’s unrelenting pleas for chicken infuriates Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss gets furious and tells Shalin that the ration is sent as suggested by the dietician and considering everyone's protein intake. Bigg Boss ends the conversation by telling Shalin that sufficient chicken is sent into the house and he will have to earn it by asking MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Tina leaves Bigg Boss house temporarily:

Bigg Boss calls Tina Datta into the confession room, and due to some personal reason she is asked to come out of the Bigg Boss house. Tina looks shocked and follows Bigg Boss' instructions. Tina returns after some time in Bigg Boss' house and cries inconsolably. Shalin and Nimrti sit beside her and try to console her. Tina then tells them that her pet (Rani) has passed away, and she feels extremely bad as she is not able to attend her pet's last rites.

Captaincy Task:

Bigg Boss calls everyone in the garden area and announces the captaincy task based on the popular tale of ‘The Pied Piper of Hamelin’. Shalin Bhanot is not allowed to participate in the task. The captaincy challenge is led by the four ex-captains Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Gautam Singh Vig. In this game, all the competing contestants stand beside a makeshift mushroom that has their name on it. One by one, each ex-captain blow the trumpet and chose two contestants who they want to extricate from the captaincy race to the swimming pool. For this task, the eligible competitors pitch themselves to the ex-captains for a chance to stay out of the pool and win the captaincy. The chosen contestant has to jump into the pool after the ex-captain states their explanation for deeming them unfit for captaincy. The last one standing after this drill will be the new captain.

As the task begins, all the contestants try to convince the four ex-captains. Shalin tells Tina that if she wants to become the captain then she must tell Gautam that she has lost her pet (Rani). Tina tries to convince Gautam by telling him that she stood by him every time so even he should support her during this captaincy task. During the captaincy race, a huge fight erupts between Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig, who share a love-hate bromance. Both try to hit each other and the other housemates try to stop them.

During the task, Gautam removes Tina and Sajid from the captaincy task run. Tina gets furious with his decision. Nimrit removes Soundarya and Priyanka from the captaincy run. Archana removes Gori and Ankit from the captaincy task run. Shiv removes MC Stan from the captaincy run and the episode ends. It will be interesting to see whom Shiv will remove from the captaincy task after MC Stan and from Sumbul and Abdu, who will become the next house captain.