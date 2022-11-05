Bigg Boss 16, Day 35: Gori Nagori thinks Tina Datta adds fuel to Nimrit Kaur-Soundarya’s differences

Abdu Rozik starts off as the new captain in Shukravaar ka Vaar. Soundarya Sharma and Gautam argue and apologize for caring for him. Gautam tells he’s frustrated with the drama so they can just be friends and figure out other things when they get out of the house. Stan apologizes for interrupting Nimrit and Shiv’s talks. They tell him that they need to sort things out but he brushes it off.

The inmates cheer Abdu for becoming the captain. Abdu consoles Tina. Abdu starts his captaincy by assigning duties to everyone. Shalin states if Abdu was a girl, he would’ve flirted with him. Priyanka and Ankit talk against Abdu. Abdu on the other hand tells his small group of friends about how he will remove Priyanka if he would’ve had the power. Abdu calls Nimrit his best friend and hugs her.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in the house

Gori questions Soundarya if she’ll ever be friends with Nimrit. Soundarya states that she is upset about the recent incidents. Gori mentions that Tina is adding fuel to their differences. Gautam questions Soundarya if she would like it if he had skinships with other girls and asks why did Shiv switch off her bathroom light. She declares that she wouldn’t like him to have skinships with others and justifies how there’s nothing from Shiv’s side but she is also thinking of Karan Johar’s claims about him flirting with others. Gautam says it’s hurting him. Salman Khan shows footage of Archana complaining about her dresses going missing because of the Bigg Boss team and cries. Bigg Boss sends a letter stating all her items were delivered. Later, Salman Khan questions Archana if Bigg Boss’ eye is wearing her clothes. He scolds them all for not organizing the luggage area. He scolds Shalin for complaining about chicken. Abdu receives a hamper of chocolates for getting the captaincy. Sunny Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor enter the house. Janhvi questions Abdu if she’s looking beautiful or Nimrit. He chooses her. After a plays task, the cast of ‘Mili’ join Salman on the stage.

