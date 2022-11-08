Bigg Boss 16, Day 38: Priyanka Choudhary upset with Ankit Gupta, says ‘I don’t expect anything from you’

Day 38 starts off with Priyanka Choudhar y and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fighting over food and calling each other petty and cheap. Abdu and his friends come and surprise Ankit at midnight for his birthday by baking him a cake. Priyanka tells Gautam that they did it to make her feel bad. Next morning, Sajid tells Gori to not give food to Gautam secretly. Soundarya returns gram flour and points out that Gori gave it in front of Stan as well. Gori tries to give justifications but Sajid warns her not to talk back to him.

Tina hugs Shiv to make Shalin jealous. Ankit mentions to Priyanka that he knows she’s upset but can’t figure out the reason. Priyanka reminds him that she doesn’t expect anything from him. Gautam, Priyanka, and Archana talk about how Stan is feeling helpless. Tina talks to Shalin about how her reputation hasn’t been tainted at all. Shalin talks to the camera and makes it clear that Tina and are just friends.

Abdu refuses to promise Sajid he won’t fall in love with Nimrit

Sajid asks Abdu to promise him to not fall in love with Nimrit as she only likes him as a friend. Abdu refuses to promise and states that he does love her but not that much. Stan talks to Bigg Boss about how he can’t stay in the house because of everyone’s fake-ness and he’s stuck in between all the fights and he’s feeling bad for not taking any side. Priyanka complained to Ankit for not standing up for her whereas Shiv ran for Nimrit’s defense and feels bad for ruining his birthday. Ankit asks her not to worry about his birthday. She cries saying she didn’t even do anything for his birthday and they tried to rub that on her face by surprising him. Bigg Boss asks Stan to choose between Gori and Shiv’s ration. Stan chooses Shiv’s ration. Sumbul delivers Sajid’s ration over Tina’s and the latter gets upset. Shalin yells at Sumbul. Tina mentions she just wanted to clarify things but Shalin interfered.

Also read: Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer's feud worsens, latter tries to get into a physical fight