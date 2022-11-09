Bigg Boss 16, Day 39: Sumbul Touqeer says 'I don't care' to Shalin Bhanot, stresses that she's done with him

The next day, Abdu’s 3 non-favourite members are called to the balcony to defend themselves for nominations and whoever gets the least number of roses gets nominated. Gori, Archana, and Shalin are called. Gori gets nominated. Tina, Gautam, and Sumbul defend themselves. Sumbul receives the least number of roses and hence gets nominated. Sumbul cries. Archana tells Gautam to not forget that Abdu is a competitor and a foreigner. Sumbul tells she doesn’t open up to her friends so that they can go and talk about it to everyone and declares that now she doesn’t even care for him.

Shalin and Sumbul’s fight

Shalin informs her that Tina fought with him because she wore his jacket. Sumbul asks if it’s a reason to fight and tells that things won’t be the same for them. Shalin reminds her how he has stood up for her. Sumbul says he’s disrespectful and she won’t be with him as they’re not friends anymore. Shalin tells she was going to get nominated anyway and asks her to bring the game on. Sumbul tells he doesn’t even know what hurt her. Tina points out to Abdu that she and Shalin are not a couple and there are no feelings from her side. Ankit, Priyanka, and Soundarya go as the next lot for nominations. Gautam accuses Shalin of stealing roses and they get into a fight. Priyanka gets nominated. Stan asks why did he ask the rose for Gautam. Stan asks Shalin why did he ask the rose for Gautam. Shalin refuses and then tells Tina that Soundarya is better than her. She gets offended and leaves calling him cheap. She tells that he can’t even stay loyal to her and Sumbul so it’s seen how he is as a person.

