Bigg Boss 16, Day 40: Shalin Bhanot says he is 'sick and tired' of Tina Dutta's attitude

Shalin Bhanot apologizes to Sumbul Touqeer. He then tells Tina that he’s sick and tired of her attitude. Tina tells Nimrit that she won’t talk to him as her reputation is at stake. Ankit assures Priyanka that he’ll try to be more supportive. Tina suggests Abdu punishes Archana for cooking her own meals. Nimrit tells him to take an action himself by doing what he wants to do. Bigg Boss gathers everyone around for Abdu’s captaincy report card task where contestants are asked to give points out of 10 by stating their reasons.

Archana goes first telling how Abdu gets influenced by others’ suggestions. Tina mentions how she’s always sleeping without doing her tasks. Archana taunts him for sleeping. Abdu yells that he was sick. Shiv slams Archana for calling him a foreigner. Archana argues with Shiv, Tina, Nimrit, and Abdu. Archana erases the stars on the slate and says he doesn’t deserve it. Sajid also shuns Archana for calling Abdu a foreigner repeatedly and states how kind he’ll be to the ones who are good to him. Later, Archana declares to Sajid that Abdu is a competitor and he should forget that.

Archana meddles with Gori and Sajid’s argument

Shalin makes it clear to everyone that there’s nothing going on between him and Tina. Sajid tells they both complement each other and are there for each other always. Archana interrupts Sajid and Gori’s argument when the former calls Gori a dancer. Shiv and Archana get into a fight. Archana is called to the confession room and is asked if she knows what was happening between Gori and Sajid. She denies knowing but talks about how she felt bad for the word ‘dancer’. Bigg Boss asks her not to create any fight regarding profession, culture, religion, etc. and tells she’s looking at it from the wrong perspective. Sajid makes it clear that he was not discriminating against Gori for her career. Gori tells Archana that being a dancer isn’t bad. Bigg Boss starts the mining task that results in Abdu’s captaincy.



