Bigg Boss 16, Day 41: Archana Gautam pleads Shiv Thakare for another chance after getting violent

Abdu’s captaincy ends with Priyanka’s verdict after the task. Abdu and Tina get angry at Archana for hiding all the tissues. Priyanka agrees. Archana claims that she kept it in the kitchen only. During an argument between Shiv and Archana, the latter holds Shiv’s neck and everyone goes and stands in front of Shiv to protect him. Nimrit yells and asks how can she do this and talks to the camera making it clear that there are nail marks on his neck.

Tina also starts yelling. Archana also yells at Sumbul and then at Shiv And threatens to bury him alive. Abdu gets shocked by this incident. Archana then tells Priyanka that Shiv spoke badly about his sister and political party. Priyanka asks her not to choose violence when she can fight back verbally instead. Soundarya asks Archana to apologize and Archana goes to apologize but he refuses to talk to her. Later, everyone is gathered in the living room.

Bigg Boss and Shiv’s decision

Shiv is called to the confession room and is told not to ever talk about someone’s family or career but also points out that he has been wronged by Archana as she got physically violent with him and gives him the option to evict her immediately or let the audience and the rest take a decision. He decides to evict her but still Archana is given an opportunity to talk to him but she tries justifying her actions rather than apologizing. Soundarya exclaims why she does not understand. Bigg Boss announces that he’s taken a decision to throw her out of the house. Archana then apologizes to Shiv but Bigg Boss reminds her that he has already taken a decision. She cries and pleads with Shiv to revert his decision. Bigg Boss declares he has taken a decision. She leaves with her inner circle bidding her farewell. The next day, Priyanka cries over Archana leaving and states Shiv didn’t even retaliate when she held him because he is playing a game. Nimrit mentions to Abdu that she only considers him a best friend. Soundarya and Tina argue over cooking.

Also read: Did Sajid Khan forgive Archana Gautam for accusing him of racism?