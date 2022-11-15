Bigg Boss 16, Day 45: Soundarya Sharma calls Tina Datta 'extremely unhygienic'

Soundarya Sharma fights with Sumbul and Nimrit regarding Gautam’s pancakes. Gautam asks them to stop but Soundarya yells at him to stop interfering. He claims that they’re arguing over his pancakes. Soundarya complains to Priyanka about Gautam yelling at her. Priyanka questions why can’t he even support her when she’s taking a stand for him. Bigg Boss gathers them in the living room. Shalin runs to the living room in his towel. Bigg Boss announces that his punishment of not being a captain is revoked and that Sajid Khan will be the tour guide for the new captaincy task and the tourists hold the power of eliminating people. Whoever stays till the end will be the captain.

Tina and Nimrit fear Sajid saving Ankit in the task. Sajid says he’ll be a good captain to which Tina agrees to support him. Shalin and Nimrit go first and eliminate Soundarya, Gautam and Priyanka. Ankit, Archana and Abdu are eliminated by Tina and Sumbul in the next tour. Sajid then picks Abdu and Stan. Priyanka comments that Sreejita was right about Tina. Soundarya adds that she’s very unhygienic and will tell her a secret later. Shalin, Tina and Sumbul are eliminated. Stan and Ankit are the next tourists and they eliminate Shiv, Nimrit and Stan, leaving Sajid the captain.

Tina upset with Sajid

Tina, Shiv, and Shalin talk about how Soundarya is sitting on Gautam and question of now their parents won’t see this. Bigg Boss announces that he’s adding a new twist where the captain will be like a King where he can place his 2 favourite members in a room of 2 and they won’t get nominated or do any work. In the room of 3, contestants will only do cooking and be secured from nominations. Abdu and Shiv get a room of 2. Sumbul, Nimrit, and Stan get a room of 3. Tina gets angry at Sajid and claims he flipped his words. Tina states even she’ll flip. Shalin tells he’s not upset about this. Tina mentions Sumbul has never proved her loyalty.

