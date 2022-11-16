Bigg Boss 16, Day 46: Priyanka Choudhary warns Archana Gautam to not drag her parents into the fight

Another day in the Bigg Boss 16 house starts with a fight as Archana Gautam is seen complaining to Soundarya Sharma that Priyanka is accusing her of not helping in the kitchen. chana, while fighting with her companion Priyanka drags the latter’s parents into the argument, despite being warned about not getting personal by Bigg Boss. Priyanka warns her to not drag her parents and when Ankit defends her, Archana pesters him to not support her.

Priyanka warns Archana not to touch her and it’s a valid point keeping in mind she was outcasted for charging at Shiv. She gets dramatic and Gautam reminds her that they were the ones who supported her but apparently, her gratitude is yet to showcase. In the nominations task of the week, Soundarya is seen sacrificing Tina’s sheep to the wolf to nominate her and the latter claimed this was evident.

Shalin gets chicken from Bigg Boss

Priyanka decides to flip on her group and informs Ankit about the same during the task so they can spare themselves by playing fair. As a result, they support Shalin to go next as he offers Gautam as the next ‘bali ka bakra’, making Gautam's game a flop. Shalin forecasted his nomination from Priyanka and says it's fair. Priyanka, Ankit and Archana are saved from nomination. Archana and Priyanka who were friends, accuse each other of betrayal. Gautam’s anger at Priyanka’s decision leaves him upset. Tina repeatedly is seen asking Shalin to not get close to her as it looks bad when telecasted but Sajid’s assurance makes her feel validated when she later asks him if Shalin will keep her happy. Bigg Boss calls Shalin to the confession room and gives him chicken. Happily, he answers Bigg Boss’ question of whether Gautam and his friends are a “group” or just dependent on each other for survival. Shalin answers that their individual identity is what makes them win. Sumbul and Shalin’s birthdays are celebrated in the Bigg Boss 16 house by pushing them to the pool. Gautam still holds his grudge as he refuses to wish Shalin.

