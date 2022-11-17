Bigg Boss 16, Day 48: Tera pati hai kya ye?-MC Stan to Tina while fighting with Shalin Bhanot

Archana Gautam makes a promise to herself to not fight with anyone and on that note, she sleeps. Sajid Khan's 2 generals Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare warn Archana that she has only 20 minutes to start her household duty or she will be punished. Unbothered about the consequences, Archana continues to sleep and her belongings are thrown out in the cage and dumped everywhere as a punishment, leaving her enraged. The non-favourite contestants get a chance to call Sajid’s captaincy by performing a task where they get a chance to murder the favourite members, executed in the way that is told in the task.

The non-favourite members try to execute the perfect murder but fail to do so. Sumbul and Tina show their loyalty to Sajid by informing the Kingsmen about who the target is. Archana cries about her clothes being thrown in jail and being stamped on. The house turns into a stage show while women are paired to re-create an iconic character’s hairstyle with the help of Tresseme. Tina sprains her foot and Shalin and Stan come to her aid and then get into a verbal spat.

MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot’s fight

Things take an ugly turn and yet again things get physical when Stan runs towards Shalin to attack him and Shalin holds him tight. Everyone tries to separate them. Sumbul frightened by what she witnessed, drags Shalin to the room and asks him not to step out of the room. Stan and Shiv defend themselves. Shalin talks to the camera and claims that he held Stan out of defense. Priyanka agrees to see Stan run towards him. Tina comes to Shalin’s room and claims he started it all. Shalin states it was Stan who started it and Sumbul defends Shalin. Tina yells at Sumbul, leaving the 2 friends in an argument. Tina walks off questioning Sumbul’s possessiveness and Shalin asks if she really wants to do this now.

