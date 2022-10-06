Bigg Boss 16, Day 5: Kili Paul arrives to make reels with MC Stan and Abdu

Nimrit and Gautam talk about Manya. Gautam claims that Manya is in an illusion that he has feelings for her. Bigg Boss asks MC Stan and Abdu to have a face off of making reels with the contestants. Sumbul and Shiv are assigned as their managers respectively and the rest are allowed to make reels with just either one of them. Kili Paul makes an entry leaving everyone surprised and dances with the inmates. He makes reels with MC Stan and Abdu.

Tina, Nimrit and Sumbul make a strategy. MC Stan and Sumbul win the competition and they are given the privilege to change the bed position of the other contestants except the captain; Nimrit. Sumbul and MC Stan decide to allot their places. Soundarya, while cooking, tells MC Stan to prioritise the ones who chose him. Manya keeps her glass there. Soundarya asks her to taken it away as she drank from it.