Bigg Boss 16, Day 51: Ex-captains Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik compete in captaincy task

Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have a chat about Tina and Shalin's relationship. The former believe that Tina is too smart to get into a relationship with Shalin, and both Tina and Shalin are trying to fool people with their fake love to get ahead in the game. Later, Soundarya comes and talks to Shalin about Gautam and tells him not to tell Tina about it.

Bigg Boss 16 , Day 50, and Day 51 episode gives a glimpse of an exhilarating race for captaincy among the contestants. Day 50- The episode begins with Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam discussing Gautam Singh Vig's eviction. Soundarya tells Archana that when he was going out of the house, he wasn't holding her and was not even hugging her. Archana tries to convince her that Gautam was faking his love, however, Soundarya tells her that he swore and told her that he loves her.

Sumbul's father warns her to stay away from Tina-Shalin:

Bigg Boss calls Sumbul Touqeer into the confession room and tells her that her father is not well and he wants to talk to her. Sumbul's father questions her about her feelings for Shalin. Sumbul cries and denies that she's not in love with Shalin and it is all wrong. Her father warns her that Tina and Shalin are playing with her and she should stay away from them. Sumbul's father tells her that Fahmaan (Fahmaan Khan- Sumbul's former co-star) is her real friend and she should trust people like Fahmaan and not trust Shalin and Tina.

Sumbul's father quotes that Tina and Shalin are doing her 'character assassination'. He guides her to take her stand and tells her to play her own game. He also adds that he should show her real side and should make Tina and Shalin pay for what they have done. Sumbul then exits the confession room and comes to Sajid Khan. She requests Sajid to change her room and tells him to support her in becoming the captain of the house.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta discuss Sumbul's relationship. Shalin then reveals the conversation he had with Soundarya to Tina. Later, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talk about the dynamics of the relationship between Tina and Shalin. Shiv thinks that Tina is changing her stand too often about her feelings for Shalin, and Nimrit observes that in the event of a fight the two say extreme things about each other. Archana and Soundarya have the same conversation and take a dig at them. Shalin, Sajid, and MC Stan discuss Tina and Shalin's loyalty, and they feel that Tina has no contribution to the show.

Day 51:

Archana and Tina argue as Tina keeps her prescription paper in the garden area. Archana taunts her that the audience might assume that this paper is a script. Both argue over it. Shalin talks to Archana and tries to sort out their argument. However, he fails then Shalin and Archana get into a fight.

Later, Soundarya asks Shalin if he is scared of Tina. Shalin then confesses that yes, he is sacred to Tina. Shalin then adds that he shares a different bond with Tina. Soundarya comes and shares the same conversation with Archana. Later Ankit Gupta joins and tells Soundarya that Salman complimented her, and that is the reason Shalin wants to get close to her.

Captaincy task:

Ex-captains Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik get an opportunity to earn captaincy with a task that involves non-favorites Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma. The non-favorites, one by one, occupy a huge makeshift skeleton in the activity area and communicate a challenging task to one of the contenders for captaincy. Sanchalak Sajid Khan supervises the nitty-gritty of the entire drill.